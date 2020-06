7 duurzame mondkapjes om verantwoord mee te reizen in het OV

View this post on Instagram

More than 500,000€ for Doctors Without Borders already!​ Half a million! That’s crazy and something we never achieved before.​ We need to thank all of you for helping not only to protect each other in our home own countries but also for enabling us to make that significant donation – and to make a difference in more than 70 countries. What we like about MSF is that they also go to where camera eyes don’t go every day – and most importantly stay when the media have gone. One example would be Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, the world’s largest refugee camp, ‘home’ to 1m people threatened by COVID-19.​ We can continue making a difference: Help us raise 1 million Euro for Doctors Without Borders!​ Share this post and celebrate this amazing achievement with us. – #onemillioneuromask #smashthecurve #masktomakeadifference