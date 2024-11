Echte kerstbomen dit jaar populair: hoeveel kosten ze?

ROCKEFELLER TREE ARRIVES IN NYC🎄🎅 The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrived in New York City this weekend, signaling the start of the holiday season in the Big Apple. The 74-foot Norway spruce, donated by the Albert family in Massachusetts, was cut down Thursday morning and loaded onto a flatbed truck for the 140-mile trip. The lighting ceremony will be held on Dec. 4. #news #christmas #tree#newyork #newyorkcity #christmastree #rockefellercenter #holiday #wfla

