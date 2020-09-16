Beroemdheden bevriezen Instagram vanwege haatberichten Facebook
Waar normaal gesproken je Instagram-feed vol staat met de leukste kiekjes van celebrities, is dat vandaag helemaal anders. Sterren als Kim Kardashian en Leonardo DiCaprio stoppen tijdelijk met social media, en niet zonder reden.
De actie is onderdeel van de #StopHateForProfit-campagne. Beroemdheden storten zich in de strijd tegen de ‘haat, propaganda en desinformatie’ op Instagram en Facebook. Zo willen ze de social media-giganten dwingen meer te doen tegen de donkere kant van hun platforms.
Lees ook: de opvallende fotoshoot van Elise Schaap
Kim Kardashian: ‘Stop met het verspreiden van haat’
Eén van Instagrams grootste klanten, Kim Kardashian, bevroor als een van de eersten haar Instagram en Facebook-account. Ze roept haar 188 miljoen volgers nu op hetzelfde te doen. “Ik vind het mooi dat ik via Instagram en Facebook contact met jullie heb, maar ik kan niet stil toekijken als deze platforms haat en misinformatie blijven verspreiden”, schrijft Kardashian op Instagram. “Kom in actie door morgen ook jouw account te bevriezen.”
View this post on Instagram
I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation – created by groups to sow division and split America apart – only to take steps after people are killed. Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be “freezing” my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit. Link in bio for more info on how to preserve truth.
Onlangs was er veel kritiek op Facebook. Het bedrijf slaagde er tijdens protesten in de Amerikaanse staat Kenosha niet in om pagina’s te verwijderen die ‘geweld ondersteunden’. Tijdens de protesten werden twee demonstranten doodgeschoten door de zeventienjarige Kyle Rittenhouse. Facebook-CEO Mark Zuckerberg gaf later toe dat het platform een ‘operationele fout’ had gemaakt door de pagina’s niet te verwijderen. Ook Instagram wordt bekritiseerd, vooral vanwege nalatig optreden tegen haatreacties.
#StopHateForProfit: beroemdheden bevriezen Instagram
De campagne is eerder dit jaar gestart door the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People en de Anti-Defamation League. Het doel is duidelijk: Facebook en Instagram moeten nepnieuws en hatelijke inhoud beter reguleren. Celebs die deelnemen zijn onder anderen Leonardo DiCaprio, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry en hubby Orlando Bloom, Naomi Campbell en Rosario Dawson hebben al deelgenomen.
View this post on Instagram
I’m standing with the country’s leading civil rights organizations – including @ColorofChange, @ADL_National, and the @NAACP – who today have called on all users of Instagram and Facebook to protest the amplification of hate, racism, and the undermining of democracy on those platforms. I do use Instagram and Facebook, but I want it to be a force for good – not hate, violence, and disinformation. This should be an opportunity for Facebook to work with these organizations and the community at large to make it a better, safer platform for all. Please join me in not posting for 24 hours this Wednesday Sep 16. #StopHateforProfit #Instafreeze
View this post on Instagram
Social media platforms should be a place for positive encouragement and clear communication. When platforms I use and enjoy such as Instagram and Facebook look the other way at hate speech, disinformation, and confusion, it can lead us into trouble…So I’m standing with some of America’s leading civil rights organizations @colorforchange, @ADL_national, and @NAACP to ask you to join me and refrain from posting for 24hrs this Wednesday September 16th #stophateforprofit
View this post on Instagram
“In a time of deceit telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” – George Orwell I love sharing my music and my life with you on Instagram and Facebook, but TBH I can’t sit idly by while these platforms turn a blind eye to groups and posts spreading hateful disinformation and intentional confusion. I’m standing with @naacp, @colorofchange, and @adl_national and will be freezing my Instagram and Facebook accounts on Wednesday, September 16th to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit. Will you join me?! Link in bio for more info on how to preserve the truth ♥️
View this post on Instagram
The hate that is constantly being uploaded and posted can’t be ignored anymore. All of the false information being spread right now is doing so much harm. I’m joining the following civil rights organizations this Wednesday, September 16th and refraining from posting on my IG. #stophateforprofit @colorofchange @adl_national @naacp
View this post on Instagram
Facebook claims they address #hate, yet they continue to look the other way as racist, violent groups posts, sow division and split the world apart. They only take steps after people are killed or something horrible has happened. They share empty talk about voting, they continue to allow blatant lies and misinformation on every election to spread – undermining democracy globally. That’s why this Wednesday, I am “freezing” my Instagram account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit. Join me. Stophateforprofit.org
Lees ook: De 13 meest dramatische momenten uit Keeping Up With The Kardashians