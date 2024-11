Luchtvaartmaatschappijen zijn klaar met ‘gate-luizen’ en nemen maatregelen tegen voordringen

We may finally see the end of gate lice🪳 American Airlines has been piloting a system in recent weeks to flag when people attempt to board before their group has been called. Experts in human behavior say travelers who mass at the gate ahead of their turn do so out of a tendency to conform — and out of a sense of competition. Airline employees often refer to those passengers as “gate lice.” American said that when someone tries to board with the wrong group, its software gives an “audible signal” and shows the gate agent a message with the correct group. “We are in the early phase of testing new technology used during the boarding process,” American said in a statement provided to The Washington Post. “The new technology is designed to ensure customers receive the benefits of priority boarding with ease and helps improve the boarding experience by providing greater visibility into boarding progress for our team.” Caption from original article by Hannah Sampson.

♬ original sound – We are a newspaper.