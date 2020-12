Van alligator geredde puppy wordt politiehond: ‘Perfecte kandidaat!’

Deputy Dogs Welcomes Newest Recruit

Meet Gunner! This 4-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is the newest recruit to Deputy Dogs!Back in October, Gunner's owner, Richard, rescued him from the jaws of an alligator swimming in a nearby pond. Gunner's tenacity and fight for survival proves he's the perfect candidate as the Safety and Security Officer for Deputy Dogs!

Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 8, 2020