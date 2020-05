Leeuwen vallen verzorgster aan in Australische dierentuin

View this post on Instagram

It's a PARTY!! Our lion cubs Ariel and Juda are turning one and we have decided to celebrate. 13th October is their birthday, so make sure you come down. The boys will be getting a special cake and presents at 2pm during the Lion show. Also to celebrate we are having a massive GIVEAWAY for our visitors. Come to the zoo on the 13th October and you will go into the draw for one of the lucky door prizes which will be drawn at our 2pm show. PRIZES include vouchers for animal experiences such as our lion feed, family passes and food and drink vouchers and many more. To ENTER just come into the zoo on the 13th Oct and make sure your there for our 2pm birthday show. Be sure to SHARE and LIKE this post so all your friends will know what your going to be up too on the 13th October. 🦁 #shoalhavenzoo #schoolholidays #thingstodosouthcoast #thingstodonsw #shoalhaven #visitnsw #visitsouthcoastnsw #visitshoalhaven