‘Senior Fitgirl’: 74 jaar en fitness-influencer
Instagram staat vol met afgetrainde lijven en fitness-influencers, dat is je vast niet ontgaan. Maar 74-jarige ‘fitgirls’ zie je net iets minder. De Canadese Joan Macdonald (74) bewijst echter dat leeftijd geen enkele rol speelt.
Macdonald is een zeventigplusser uit Cobourg, een klein plaatsje in Ontario Canada. Haar Instagram-account Train With Joan heeft 876.000 volgers en is razend populair. De socialmedia-pagina van Macdonald staat vol met foto’s van haar afgetrainde lijf en haar eetgewoonten.
I think the last time I wore a bikini like this was during a holiday in Florida, just before my third child. I was about 27 years old, so young and hopeful as to what life had in store for me and my budding family. So much has happened since that time, so many adventures, hard times, joys, tragedies, triumphs and disappointments. That’s life, isn’t it? It’s a marvelous unwinding ball of yarn that goes this way and that and we don’t always know how to make sense of it all until we get to the end of it. If I could go back in time and whisper in my ear what would I say? “My dear, do not forget to take care of yourself while you are taking care of everybody else around you.” “Be mindful. If you can learn to be present in each moment you will make better choices, build richer relationships and live a more fulfilled life” “Develop your patience and try not to get too caught up in the little things” “Try to see life as an adventure, and look for ways to keep exploring who you are and having fun” “Learn more about food and what it does for your body. Health is so important if you want to be able to enjoy yourself” “Love yourself and know you are worthy of that love 💕”. . If there was one thing you could say to your younger self, what would it be? I hope you all have a wonderful weekend, stay healthy and stay strong! 💪 With love, Joan 💕
Streng fitness schema
Drie jaar terug had Macdonald last van hoge bloeddruk en artritis. Deze gezondheidskwalen zorgden ervoor dat ze lastig de trap op kwam. De Canadese begon met een streng fitness-schema om haar fysieke gesteldheid te verbeteren. Ze schreef zich in voor de sportschool en paste haar dieet aan. Ze focust zich nu op macronutriënten (koolhydraten, eiwitten en vetten) en eet ze vijf gezonde maaltijden per dag.
Let’s talk about gym style, something I never would have considered to be important even just two years ago… When I first started out on my transformation journey, I hated trying on clothes, and in fact most of my clothes barely fit me any more so I had just a few bottoms and tops to choose from. Baggy shorts and over-sized t-shirts in boring colors were my go-to. I didn’t love myself back then and that’s how I dressed myself. I used to think 1) I didn’t deserve beautiful clothes and 2) nothing nice would fit me anyway, especially at my age. It wasn’t until my daughter insisted that I buy some new workout clothes and took me shopping at @forever21 that I understood that that mindset wasn’t working for me. When I saw myself in flattering clothes in cute colors, I could see that my inner dialogue had to go. I actually had muscles! I actually had a good shape taking form! I felt so good inside to see that in those new clothes. 💛Even though it might seem like something superficial like clothing can’t have a big impact on how we see ourselves it absolutely can my dears! If I can learn that lesson in my seventies you can too. Now you won’t catch me heading to the gym (or my living room as the case may be 😅) without taking the time to chose a favorite outfit. My daughter tells her clients, “you have to invest the same love and compassion for yourself at the START of your transformation that would to your own daughter if she was in your shoes. You would encourage her, compliment her on her successes no matter how small, and you would treat her to some workout clothes that were flattering, wouldn’t you? So learn to do that for yourself, and replace that negative inner dialogue with a positive one”. Now I’m sharing this with you. 💕 Please don’t wait til you’re “perfect” to take pride in yourself. You have to already see your perfection, your effort and your courage today. Love yourself enough to change, and show yourself that love daily. On the right I’m wearing one of my favorite outfits by @womensbest . If you have any questions please ask below, and share your favorite gym-wear brands with each other! With Love Joan 💗 . #womenbest #womensbestwear
Sindsdien gaat het hard. Macdonald verloor een hoop gewicht en is ondertussen een ware ‘fitgirl’ geworden. Haar dochter Michelle is de motivator achter Macdonald’s fitnessregime. Michelle is fitnessinstructeur in Mexico en smeekte haar moeder destijds om haar gezondheid te verbeteren. Op haar Instagram-account schrijft Macdonald: „Drie jaar geleden begon ik aan deze lange en tijdrovende reis. Ik realiseer me nu dat er geen eind aan komt.” Volgens de Canadese kan iedereen, op elk moment, kiezen voor verandering. „Ook al is het leven soms moeilijk of uitdagend. Je moet volhouden en standvastig blijven als je vooruit wilt. Ik had nooit gedacht dat ik zo ver zou komen als dat ik nu ben.”
Vijf keer per week trainen
„Ik wilde weer gezond worden en stoppen met mijn medicatie. Om van jezelf te houden, moet je goed voor jezelf zorgen”, schrijft de 74-jarige. Deze ‘senior spierbundel’ geeft online fitness trainingen via haar social media account en hoopt zo anderen te motiveren. Zelf traint ze minstens vijf dagen per week. Haar motto: „Het maakt niet uit als veranderingen traag gaan. Ik doe het op mijn eigen tempo en de veranderingen zullen de rest van mijn leven duren.”
