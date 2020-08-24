‘Senior Fitgirl’: 74 jaar en fitness-influencer

View this post on Instagram

I think the last time I wore a bikini like this was during a holiday in Florida, just before my third child. I was about 27 years old, so young and hopeful as to what life had in store for me and my budding family. So much has happened since that time, so many adventures, hard times, joys, tragedies, triumphs and disappointments. That’s life, isn’t it? It’s a marvelous unwinding ball of yarn that goes this way and that and we don’t always know how to make sense of it all until we get to the end of it. If I could go back in time and whisper in my ear what would I say? “My dear, do not forget to take care of yourself while you are taking care of everybody else around you.” “Be mindful. If you can learn to be present in each moment you will make better choices, build richer relationships and live a more fulfilled life” “Develop your patience and try not to get too caught up in the little things” “Try to see life as an adventure, and look for ways to keep exploring who you are and having fun” “Learn more about food and what it does for your body. Health is so important if you want to be able to enjoy yourself” “Love yourself and know you are worthy of that love 💕”. . If there was one thing you could say to your younger self, what would it be? I hope you all have a wonderful weekend, stay healthy and stay strong! 💪 With love, Joan 💕