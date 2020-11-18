Groot technohart onder de riem voor dj tot raver: #TechnoTogether
Waar het bij de muziek, de feesten en de liefhebbers allemaal draait om die uitlaatklep die techno heet, en waar het saamhorige vrijheidsgevoel als boventoon boven de baslijn voert, heeft dat alles nu plaatsgemaakt voor iets heel anders. Bezorgdheid.
#TECHNOTOGETHER spread the word 👊🏼 https://t.co/iPlLyqdpAy
— Lose Control (@losecontrolnews) November 18, 2020
Tijd voor een hart onder de riem, vanuit de scene. Dj tot raver en andere mensen uit ‘de industry’ delen nu massaal een video, gemaakt door Awakenings, en de hashtag #TechnoTogether. Want „Techno zijn we samen.”
The world is at a standstill, clubs disappear, jobs are lost, no parties until the early hours, but techno will always be there. The feeling is in you, even now, in a world that’s torn apart.
We miss dancing with you. We will be back ❤️
Together we are techno. #technotogether pic.twitter.com/uUfA0EruLZ
— Awakenings (@awakenings) November 18, 2020
Techno leeft voort
Video
‘Samen dansen, samen strijden’
We Dance Together We Fight Together #technotogether
— Sefiane (@groovysk) November 18, 2020
Al zijn er ook dance-liefhebbers die de hele campagne een teken van koppigheid van de techno-scene vinden, „Het wordt steeds meer ‘snobbish’. We staan er met de hele elektronische dance-scene in.”
Dj Charlotte de Witte, geliefd om haar legendarische (en harde) Awakenings-sets, antwoordt dat hij het niet zo moet zien. „De boodschap is juist dat we er met z’n allen in staan. De wereld is al verdeeld genoeg.”
Ah i don’t think you should look at it that way. This is just coming from the “inner circle” to the outer world but i think the message is that we’re all in this together. The world is already divided enough 😌
— Charlotte de Witte (@CharlottedWitte) November 18, 2020
Lees ook: Clint Eastwood mag niet getuigen in Thalys-zaak waar hij ‘hell of a story’ over maakte