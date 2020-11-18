Groot technohart onder de riem voor dj tot raver: #TechnoTogether

Waar het bij de muziek, de feesten en de liefhebbers allemaal draait om die uitlaatklep die techno heet, en waar het saamhorige vrijheidsgevoel als boventoon boven de baslijn voert, heeft dat alles nu plaatsgemaakt voor iets heel anders. Bezorgdheid.



Tijd voor een hart onder de riem, vanuit de scene. Dj tot raver en andere mensen uit ‘de industry’ delen nu massaal een video, gemaakt door Awakenings, en de hashtag #TechnoTogether. Want „Techno zijn we samen.”



The world is at a standstill, clubs disappear, jobs are lost, no parties until the early hours, but techno will always be there. The feeling is in you, even now, in a world that’s torn apart. We miss dancing with you. We will be back ❤️ Together we are techno. #technotogether pic.twitter.com/uUfA0EruLZ — Awakenings (@awakenings) November 18, 2020

De evenementenindustrie staat nagenoeg stil. Clubs verdwijnen, banen gaan verloren, dansvloeren over de hele wereld zijn leeg en het festivalgras is dit jaar met geen enkel raveschoeisel aangeraakt. De vrees is er dat een hele cultuur dreigt te verdwijnen. Reden voor Awakenings om een campagne te lanceren.

Techno leeft voort

„Het is tijd om de handen ineen te slaan. We moeten ons laten horen in de wereld die uiteen lijkt te vallen. Techno is momenteel misschien niet in clubs, maar het leeft voort en komt terug. Daar zijn we van overtuigd. Terwijl de wereld steeds verder lijkt te polariseren, vormt techno voor velen een verbindende factor. Laten we met z’n allen sterk staan en onze industrie beschermen en behouden.”

Video

Onder de noemer #TechnoTogether hebben ze een video gemaakt voor iedereen die werkt in, of betrokken is bij de techno-cultuur. Zij steken daarmee vrijwel iedereen die iets heeft met techno, een hart onder de riem: van luisteraars tot ravers, van artiesten tot festival en club crews, van agenten tot managers en leveranciers.

‘Samen dansen, samen strijden’



„Je kunt misschien denken dat het gewoon een feestje is, maar wij weten dat het meer is dan dat”, klinkt het als tekst in de video, die voor een deel is opgenomen in de Westergas waar de Awakenings-feesten vaak worden gehouden. Het kan rekenen op veel bijval. Op social media wordt de video volop gedeeld en uit de vele reacties blijkt wel dat de muziek en de scene springlevend is. „We zullen wachten.” „Techno forever.” „Op een nacht gaan we weer met z’n allen knallen.” „We dansen samen, we strijden samen.” „Techno zit in jou, ook nu, nu de wereld zo verscheurd is. Samen staan we sterk. Samen zijn we techno.”



We Dance Together We Fight Together #technotogether — Sefiane (@groovysk) November 18, 2020

Al zijn er ook dance-liefhebbers die de hele campagne een teken van koppigheid van de techno-scene vinden, „Het wordt steeds meer ‘snobbish’. We staan er met de hele elektronische dance-scene in.”

Dj Charlotte de Witte, geliefd om haar legendarische (en harde) Awakenings-sets, antwoordt dat hij het niet zo moet zien. „De boodschap is juist dat we er met z’n allen in staan. De wereld is al verdeeld genoeg.”



Ah i don’t think you should look at it that way. This is just coming from the “inner circle” to the outer world but i think the message is that we’re all in this together. The world is already divided enough 😌 — Charlotte de Witte (@CharlottedWitte) November 18, 2020



