View this post on Instagram

Applications are open to join the Conservancy Corps this Fall. Be a part of the solution to support our city’s parks and open spaces! Applications are due by Friday August 28 6:00 Pm (EST) The Conservancy Corps is a partnership program with the Fund for the City of New York and as a response to the impact of COVID-19 on existing and projected gaps within New York City public-private partnerships serving the city’s parks and open space. This program is a paid 8-week fellowship offering part-time work (up to 21 hours per week) and paid professional development opportunities (up to 4 hours paid over the program). Apply today! http://www.jbrpc.org/conservancy-corps #wetlands #grasslands #naturalareas #habitats #naturalareas #greenspace #bluesky #landscapeengineering #reclaimedlands #natureresilent #conservation #giveback #covid19 #LandfillToPark #onstatenisland #boroughofparks #nycviews