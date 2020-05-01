1-jarige ‘chef-kok’ Kobe is een gigantische hit op social media
Kobe is weliswaar pas 1 jaar oud, maar hij is nu al wereldberoemd. De peuter heeft ruim 1,2 miljoen volgers op Instagram en dat komt vooral door zijn liefde voor lekker eten.
Samen met zijn ouders, mama Ashley en papa Kyle, maakt hij lekkere gerechten in de keuken. En nee, hij is er echt niet alleen maar om zijn ouders toe te schreeuwen. Te zien is dat hij zelf roert en ingrediënten in de pan gooit zonder dat hij daarbij morst. Best knap voor een jochie van 1. Al blijkt een citroen uitknijpen nog wel iets te veel gevraagd.
Proeven
Maar uiteraard licht zijn gezichtje het meest op als hij mag proeven van de baksels. Dus als je van eten houdt en een zwak hebt voor kinderen, is het Instagram-account van deze chef-kok er zeker een om te volgen. Hieronder hebben we al een selectie voor je gemaakt van Kobe zijn leukste filmpjes.
View this post on Instagram
I made butter chicken & naan with my mom! She helped a lot with this one because there was lots of work to be done on the stove .. I made a few mistakes but that’s okay, it was a lot of fun to make this!!! I especially loved the part where I ate naan. A lot of it. I love naan 😛😛😛
View this post on Instagram
I LOVE @hormel.pepperoni and i’m so excited to team up with the brand to bring great pizza to all my new friends! Today I am demo'ing a cast iron skillet pizza recipe created special for me! You can find the recipe at @hormel.pepperoni or in my story! **GIVEAWAY CLOSED** Not only that, I'll be giving away a Hormel Pepperoni pizza-making kit and a six-month supply of pepperoni to one of you today. No reposting or tagging friends necessary, simply follow the instructions below! – 1. Follow @kobe_yn & @hormel.pepperoni – 2. Comment below with your favorite pizza toppings, starting with #hormelpepperoni of course! – This contest is in no way sponsored by, administered, or associated with Instagram, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 13+ years of age, release Instagram of responsibility, and agree to Instagram's term of use. Entries close 11:59PM Central Time on Wednesday 5/20/2020. Winner will be chosen at random by Pickerist and posted here by EOD Thursday 5/21/2020. #sponsored #ad
View this post on Instagram
My momma got a DIY PIZZA KIT from @chichos_pizza tonight for dinner! We’ve never done this before and it was so much fun! I was very focused and so excited… well.. because of cheese of course! AND It was a lot of fun to play with that big squishy thing in the beginning too 🤣🍕
View this post on Instagram
Chicken teriyaki bowls! I taste tested every ingredient and ginger is not one of my favorites. Honestly I don’t think I’d ever want to eat that again 🤣 —-> scroll for extra videos: it was so good that I ate food out of my bib, and my mom was really proud of me for filling the cup, holding it, and pouring it in the pot with ginger and garlic! Not one drop missed this time! 🤣❤️
