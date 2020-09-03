Zónde om te slapen: duurste hotelovernachting is ons land kost 24.450 euro
Het is bijna zónde om te slapen, als je een kamer, of eigenlijk meer een suite of penthouse, reserveert in ’s werelds duurste hotels.
‘s Lands allerduurste hotelovernachting is inclusief privé-butler die je álles mag vragen, onbeperkt massages (maar niet door de butler, tenzij je het hem misschien vraagt) en eggs benedict. Onder andere. Je kunt ook met de helikopter naar Zeeland om oesters te plukken met een chef-kok, maar dat zit niet bij de prijs inbegrepen.
‘Niets te gek’
Het komt neer op 2450 euro per uur, als je uitgaat van inchecken om 14 uur en een late check-out de volgende dag. En als je het deelt door vijftien, want met zoveel personen max mag je in de ‘kamer’, dan komt het neer op zo’n 163 euro per uur per persoon. En dan héb je ook wel wat, belooft het Waldorf Astoria in hartje Amsterdam, waar ‘niets is te gek’ een van credo’s is.
Voor 24.450 euro per nacht is The Mayor’s Residence van jou. Een Instagrammable slash TikTokable privé-paleis aan de gracht, bestaande uit drie verdiepingen, met negen grote kamers en suites, toegang tot je eigen spa, een eigen huishoudster en privé chef-kok. En natuurlijk een privé-butler die je, zo zegt het hotel, „álles mag vragen”, want wederom: „niets is te gek.” Challenge accepted. Ook kun je naar de luxe spa in het hotel waar je, als je zou willen, de hele dag onbeperkt kunt worden gemasseerd.
Kers op de eggs benedict
Voor veel mensen is het ontbijt altijd de kers op de taart van een hotelovernachting. Grote kans dat je die hier ook tijdens je ontbijt vindt, kersen op de taartjes, evenals croissantjes tot zalm én eggs benedict, ooit in het New Yorkse zusje van het hotel voor de eerste keer gemaakt. Evenals de Waldorf-salade trouwens.
View this post on Instagram
The iconic @waldorfnyc located in Manhattan is a landmark brand defined by history and luxury. The structure, built by architects Schultze and Weaver in 1931, is now recognized as one of the world’s most prestigious hotels! ✨ Following its $2-billion purchase by China’s Anbang Insurance Group in 2014, the Waldorf closed its doors for a multiyear renovation, to be completed by 2021. Operated by the Hilton group, the Waldorf’s signature brand elements of architectural grandeur and historic glamour continue to live on in over 32 locations across the globe. 🌎 We can’t wait to see how the redesign looks! 🙌🏻👀
En wat er op het kussen ligt? Geen chocola, wel een zelfgekozen kussengeur, die je bij aankomst kunt kiezen en bij de zogenaamde ‘turn down service’ ’s avonds op je kussen wordt gespoten.
Groot genoeg
Het klinkt natuurlijk prachtig, maar ook als een enorme ver-van-mijn-heel-normale-boxspring-show. Maar toch. Op de vraag of er echt mensen zijn die dit er voor over hebben, reageert het hotel gedecideerd. Zeker wel. „We zien vraag vanuit het buitenland voor privé-villa’s. Kleine groepen vrienden en families kunnen zo van hun stedentrip naar Amsterdam in alle privacy en veilig genieten. Wij verwachten dan ook dat The Mayor’s Residence binnenkort geboekt zal worden.” Of misschien leuk voor je voetbalelftal/jaarclub/harem, of voor een bachelorparty. Met de 944 m2 die het ‘paleis’ telt, is de anderhalve meter ten slotte prima te handhaven.
Oesters plukken
En je kunt trouwens ook met de helikopter naar Zeeland. Oesters plukken met chef Sidney Schutte (twee Michelinsterren) in zijn geboorteplaats, een keer wat anders dan een rondje Volendam. Je eigen vangst peuzel je op tijdens een exquise diner in restaurant Spectrum, weer terug in het hotel. Samen met kreeft, kokkels en bubbels. Zit overigens niét in de 24.450 euro inbegrepen, laat het hotel desgevraagd weten. „Prijs is op aanvraag.”
Lees hier waarom het water van Texel troebel was en wat oesters daarmee te maken hadden
Onderzee
View this post on Instagram
#1 Lover’s Deep Luxury Submarine! The sub⚓️ is located in St. Lucia where it is docked. This submarine has all the amenities you will need including a restaurant🍴 and a bar 🥂 as well as a full master bedroom and bath and multiple lounge chairs to see through one of the many windows on the sub! This is the costliest hotel in the world, starting at over $150,000 per evening💰 Will you join the Mile-Low Club?😉 • • ➡️Follow to see more! • • ✅Follow @crwn.destinations ✅Follow @crwn.destinations ✅Follow @crwn.destinations • • #crwn #stlucia #submarine #loversdeep #submarinehotel #beautifuldestinations #placesiwanttovisit #penthouse #hotels #luxury
Het allerduurste hotel ter wereld kost 150.000 dollar per nacht, maar dan heb je ook wel een hele duikboot tot je beschikking in de Caribische Oceaan. Lover’s Deep Luxury Submarine heet het hotel waarmee je onderwater gaat en waar een kamer met zeezicht ineens een heel andere lading krijgt. Aan boord heb je behalve een kapitein, uiteraard ook een privé-butler.
Las Vegas
View this post on Instagram
🏨 Take a look inside the most expensive hotel room in the world, a 2-story sky villa designed by Damien Hirst that runs $100,000 per night and was just named one of the 'world's greatest places'. ⠀ ⠀ •The suite was unveiled on March 1 with a private party hosted by Hirst.⠀ •It is one of six recently renovated villas at Palms, part of a $690 million remodel for the property.⠀ •The Empathy Suite, designed by artist Damien Hirst, is the most expensive hotel room in the world at $100,000 per night with a minimum two-night stay. The suite was included in Time Magazine's Greatest Places of 2019 list. •Located off the Las Vegas Strip in the Palms Casino Resort, the two-story sky villa features two luxury master bedrooms, a 13-seat bar, and six standalone Hirst art installments. ⠀ ⠀ #theempathysuite #damienhirst #businessinsider #themostexpensivehotel #expensive #luxury #luxurylifestyle #lasvegas #funlearning #historicbigbug #sundayfunday #sundayvibes #sundaylearning #vacation #travel #architect
In Las Vegas vind je The Empathy Suite in The Palms, waar je overnacht voor 100.000 dollar. Kunstenaar Damian Hurst heeft de suite ontworpen en flink z’n best gedaan, dus je moet wel een beetje van z’n stilo houden. Je krijgt voor de 100.000 dollar twee master bedrooms, massagetafels, een vrijstaande jacuzzi die uitkijkt over de las Vegas Strip en een zogenaamde zout-relax kamer.
Kogelvrij
In Genève staat het hotel met de duurste overnachting van heel Europa. Voor The Royal Penthouse in Hotel Wilson tast je zo’n 80.000 Zwitserse francs diep in de buidel.
View this post on Instagram
How much can you pay for a room in a five-star hotel? Is there a limit to the amount? Thus, 𝓉𝒽ℯ 𝓂ℴ𝓈𝓉 ℯ𝓍𝓅ℯ𝓃𝓈𝒾𝓋ℯ 𝒽ℴ𝓉ℯ𝓁 𝓇ℴℴ𝓂 𝒾𝓃 𝓉𝒽ℯ 𝓌ℴ𝓇𝓁𝒹 has been recently found in Switzerland 🇨🇭 . For a night in the Royal Penthouse Suite at the President Wilson Hotel in Geneva, you will need to pay 67 thousand euros. The luxurious President Wilson Hotel is located on Lake Geneva's seafront in Switzerland. The Royal Penthouse Suite offers stunning views of the city, 🗻Mont Blanc and the Alps. A week of living in it will cost 470 thousand euros. For this amount, you can buy two-bedroom apartments in the Alps. But this does not stop lovers of luxury. Therefore, visitors are advised to book the penthouse in advance. The suite hosted former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, US President Bill Clinton, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and singer Rihanna. The room can comfortably accommodate 6 people, although, according to the hotel information, there are as many as 12 bedrooms. This is good news, because you will be able to chip in for accommodation with several of your indecently rich friends. . . . #travellizy #switzerland #royal #penthause #presidentwilsonhotel #lake #geneva #montblanc #alps #mountains #luxuryhotel #luxuryhotel
Het penthouse is op de achtste etage. Of beter gezegd: de hele achtste etage ís het penthouse. Het biedt een panoramisch uitzicht op het Meer van Genève en de Mont Blanc. Je kunt je hele hockeyteam uitnodigen, plus coach, want er zijn twaalf slaapkamers en dito badkamers. En uiteraard een jacuzzi met uitkijk op het meer.
Je hebt ook hier je eigen butler en ook niet onbelangrijk: in het hele penthouse zijn alle ramen van kogelvrij glas, is er 24/7 beveiliging en staat er een extra dikke kluis.
Ook leuk om te merken: je hebt een biljarttafel uit 1930 van Brunswick, een Steinway-vleugel en een Bang&Olufsen BeoVision thuisbioscoop. En ook je eigen lift, mócht je even naar buiten willen.