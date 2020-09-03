Zónde om te slapen: duurste hotelovernachting is ons land kost 24.450 euro

Het is bijna zónde om te slapen, als je een kamer, of eigenlijk meer een suite of penthouse, reserveert in ’s werelds duurste hotels.

‘s Lands allerduurste hotelovernachting is inclusief privé-butler die je álles mag vragen, onbeperkt massages (maar niet door de butler, tenzij je het hem misschien vraagt) en eggs benedict. Onder andere. Je kunt ook met de helikopter naar Zeeland om oesters te plukken met een chef-kok, maar dat zit niet bij de prijs inbegrepen.

‘Niets te gek’

Het komt neer op 2450 euro per uur, als je uitgaat van inchecken om 14 uur en een late check-out de volgende dag. En als je het deelt door vijftien, want met zoveel personen max mag je in de ‘kamer’, dan komt het neer op zo’n 163 euro per uur per persoon. En dan héb je ook wel wat, belooft het Waldorf Astoria in hartje Amsterdam, waar ‘niets is te gek’ een van credo’s is.



Voor 24.450 euro per nacht is The Mayor’s Residence van jou. Een Instagrammable slash TikTokable privé-paleis aan de gracht, bestaande uit drie verdiepingen, met negen grote kamers en suites, toegang tot je eigen spa, een eigen huishoudster en privé chef-kok. En natuurlijk een privé-butler die je, zo zegt het hotel, „álles mag vragen”, want wederom: „niets is te gek.” Challenge accepted. Ook kun je naar de luxe spa in het hotel waar je, als je zou willen, de hele dag onbeperkt kunt worden gemasseerd.

Kers op de eggs benedict

Voor veel mensen is het ontbijt altijd de kers op de taart van een hotelovernachting. Grote kans dat je die hier ook tijdens je ontbijt vindt, kersen op de taartjes, evenals croissantjes tot zalm én eggs benedict, ooit in het New Yorkse zusje van het hotel voor de eerste keer gemaakt. Evenals de Waldorf-salade trouwens.



En wat er op het kussen ligt? Geen chocola, wel een zelfgekozen kussengeur, die je bij aankomst kunt kiezen en bij de zogenaamde ‘turn down service’ ’s avonds op je kussen wordt gespoten.

Groot genoeg

Het klinkt natuurlijk prachtig, maar ook als een enorme ver-van-mijn-heel-normale-boxspring-show. Maar toch. Op de vraag of er echt mensen zijn die dit er voor over hebben, reageert het hotel gedecideerd. Zeker wel. „We zien vraag vanuit het buitenland voor privé-villa’s. Kleine groepen vrienden en families kunnen zo van hun stedentrip naar Amsterdam in alle privacy en veilig genieten. Wij verwachten dan ook dat The Mayor’s Residence binnenkort geboekt zal worden.” Of misschien leuk voor je voetbalelftal/jaarclub/harem, of voor een bachelorparty. Met de 944 m2 die het ‘paleis’ telt, is de anderhalve meter ten slotte prima te handhaven.

Oesters plukken

En je kunt trouwens ook met de helikopter naar Zeeland. Oesters plukken met chef Sidney Schutte (twee Michelinsterren) in zijn geboorteplaats, een keer wat anders dan een rondje Volendam. Je eigen vangst peuzel je op tijdens een exquise diner in restaurant Spectrum, weer terug in het hotel. Samen met kreeft, kokkels en bubbels. Zit overigens niét in de 24.450 euro inbegrepen, laat het hotel desgevraagd weten. „Prijs is op aanvraag.”

Onderzee



Het allerduurste hotel ter wereld kost 150.000 dollar per nacht, maar dan heb je ook wel een hele duikboot tot je beschikking in de Caribische Oceaan. Lover’s Deep Luxury Submarine heet het hotel waarmee je onderwater gaat en waar een kamer met zeezicht ineens een heel andere lading krijgt. Aan boord heb je behalve een kapitein, uiteraard ook een privé-butler.

Las Vegas



In Las Vegas vind je The Empathy Suite in The Palms, waar je overnacht voor 100.000 dollar. Kunstenaar Damian Hurst heeft de suite ontworpen en flink z’n best gedaan, dus je moet wel een beetje van z’n stilo houden. Je krijgt voor de 100.000 dollar twee master bedrooms, massagetafels, een vrijstaande jacuzzi die uitkijkt over de las Vegas Strip en een zogenaamde zout-relax kamer.

Kogelvrij

In Genève staat het hotel met de duurste overnachting van heel Europa. Voor The Royal Penthouse in Hotel Wilson tast je zo’n 80.000 Zwitserse francs diep in de buidel.



Het penthouse is op de achtste etage. Of beter gezegd: de hele achtste etage ís het penthouse. Het biedt een panoramisch uitzicht op het Meer van Genève en de Mont Blanc. Je kunt je hele hockeyteam uitnodigen, plus coach, want er zijn twaalf slaapkamers en dito badkamers. En uiteraard een jacuzzi met uitkijk op het meer.

Je hebt ook hier je eigen butler en ook niet onbelangrijk: in het hele penthouse zijn alle ramen van kogelvrij glas, is er 24/7 beveiliging en staat er een extra dikke kluis.

Ook leuk om te merken: je hebt een biljarttafel uit 1930 van Brunswick, een Steinway-vleugel en een Bang&Olufsen BeoVision thuisbioscoop. En ook je eigen lift, mócht je even naar buiten willen.