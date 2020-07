View this post on Instagram

Driven by the vision to create a better everyday life for the many people, IKEA wants to inspire a more sustainable eating and lifestyle habits with a positive impact on people and the planet. Adding the plant ball to the IKEA food offer contributes to this ambition.⠀ ⠀ "At IKEA we sell more than one billion meatballs every year. Imagine if we could get some of our many meatball lovers to choose the plant ball instead. If we were to convert about 20% of our meatball sales to plant balls that would mean around 8% reduction of our climate footprint for the food business at IKEA." says Sharla Halvorson, Health & Sustainability Manager for the IKEA food business globally.⠀ ⠀ Check the link in our bio to learn more about the plant ball