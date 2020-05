Hoopgevende coronagraffiti siert de Schotse straten in Glasgow

View this post on Instagram

Located in Brooklyn, New York. – During the Bears time in NYC, he has encountered many amazing people who make this amazing city what it is. But he has also encountered people working 4 jobs just to get by, a lack of investment in infrastructure and the highest homeless rate since the great depression. All of this while the skyscrapers continue to get higher, and the inequality gap continues to widen. – (Located in Brooklyn, where Knickerbocker avenue and Ingraham street meet). – And a massive thank you to @eideaz and @illwillofficial, the bears unofficial tour guide while he was in NYC, providing paint, ladders and laughs.