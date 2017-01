Yolocaust: 'dansend en springend tussen de lijken'

Instagram is great. Filters, tags, likes-nowhere a young life can look so good with so little work, so #coolomatics. But posting a gas chamber between Thai plates and locker-self is not. This provocative art by @shahak should bring everyone to profound thought. www.yolocaust.de

A photo posted by Hati TC (@hatitc) on Jan 18, 2017 at 9:16am PST